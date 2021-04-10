MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MarineMax, Inc. is the nation’s largest recreational boat and yacht retailer. Focused on premium brands, such as Sea Ray, Boston Whaler, Meridian, Hatteras, Azimut Yachts, Ocean Alexander, Galeon, Grady-White, Harris, Crest, Scout, Sailfish, Sea Pro, Scarab Jet Boats, Aquila, and Nautique, MarineMax sells new and used recreational boats and related marine products and services as well as provides yacht brokerage and charter services. MarineMax currently has 62 retail locations in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, South Carolina and Texas and operates MarineMax Vacations in Tortola, British Virgin Islands. “

HZO has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush reiterated a hold rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of MarineMax in a report on Friday, February 5th. B. Riley restated a neutral rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of MarineMax in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Northcoast Research lowered MarineMax from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on MarineMax from $48.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on MarineMax from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.38.

HZO stock opened at $49.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.79. MarineMax has a 1-year low of $10.16 and a 1-year high of $63.99.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $411.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.76 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that MarineMax will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MarineMax news, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total transaction of $300,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,034,665.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $45,050.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,500 shares of company stock worth $1,919,780. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of MarineMax by 27.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of MarineMax by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of MarineMax by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of MarineMax by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,167 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of MarineMax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

