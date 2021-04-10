Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 63,200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,322,357 shares.The stock last traded at $34.07 and had previously closed at $32.46.

MRVI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maravai LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.33.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.82.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $98.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.48 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth about $18,467,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,744,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,259,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,444,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,946,000.

