Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 63,200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,322,357 shares.The stock last traded at $34.07 and had previously closed at $32.46.
MRVI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maravai LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.33.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.82.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth about $18,467,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,744,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,259,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,444,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,946,000.
