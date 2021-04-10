Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) Price Target Raised to $3.50

Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from $3.25 to $3.50 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MGDPF. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Marathon Gold from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. CIBC decreased their price objective on Marathon Gold from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Marathon Gold from $2.85 to $3.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Marathon Gold currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.03.

Shares of MGDPF opened at $1.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.02. Marathon Gold has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $2.74.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

