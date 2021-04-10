Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Receives $48.89 Average Price Target from Analysts

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.89.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMP. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 27.2% during the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 6,126,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $209,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,861 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 20.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,929,852 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $202,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,969 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.6% during the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 9,903,347 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $338,695,000 after purchasing an additional 437,860 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 4,398,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $186,656,000 after purchasing an additional 416,010 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,762,375 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $117,235,000 after purchasing an additional 360,480 shares during the period. 61.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MMP stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,068,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,277. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Magellan Midstream Partners has a one year low of $32.61 and a one year high of $49.91. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.08.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 35.61%. The company had revenue of $586.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $1.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.20%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.34%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

