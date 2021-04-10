Mad Paws Holdings Limited (ASX:MPA) Insider Acquires A$20,506.50 in Stock

Mad Paws Holdings Limited (ASX:MPA) insider Michael (Mike) Hill bought 108,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.19 ($0.14) per share, with a total value of A$20,506.50 ($14,647.50).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,497.26, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Mad Paws Company Profile

Mad Paws Holdings Limited operates a pet sitting community in Australia. It operates a platform for providing various services, which include away from and at pet's home, dog walking, pet day care, house visiting, bird sitting, dog grooming and training, pet, and dog boarding; and dog, cat, puppy, rabbit, and guinea pig sitting, as well as cat boarding and dog kennel services.

