Mad Paws Holdings Limited (ASX:MPA) Insider Acquires A$20,506.50 in Stock

Mad Paws Holdings Limited (ASX:MPA) insider Michael (Mike) Hill bought 108,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.19 ($0.14) per share, with a total value of A$20,506.50 ($14,647.50).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,497.26, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.71.
Mad Paws Company Profile
Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?
Receive News & Ratings for Mad Paws Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mad Paws and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.