Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) vs. ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Head-To-Head Analysis

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) and ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Lyra Therapeutics alerts:

This table compares Lyra Therapeutics and ShockWave Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lyra Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ShockWave Medical $42.93 million 111.20 -$51.11 million ($2.14) -64.02

Lyra Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ShockWave Medical.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Lyra Therapeutics and ShockWave Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lyra Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 ShockWave Medical 0 4 2 0 2.33

Lyra Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 132.14%. ShockWave Medical has a consensus price target of $112.50, suggesting a potential downside of 17.89%. Given Lyra Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Lyra Therapeutics is more favorable than ShockWave Medical.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.3% of Lyra Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.8% of ShockWave Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 15.3% of ShockWave Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Lyra Therapeutics and ShockWave Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lyra Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A ShockWave Medical -108.73% -30.28% -25.31%

Summary

Lyra Therapeutics beats ShockWave Medical on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. The company's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration. Its product candidates include LYR-210, an anti-inflammatory implantable drug matrix for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis (CRS), which is in Phase II clinical trial; and LYR-220 for CRS patients with and without nasal polyps. The company was formerly known as 480 Biomedical, Inc. and changed its name to Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. in July 2018. Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc., a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease. It serves interventional cardiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional radiologists through sales representatives and sales managers, and distributors. ShockWave Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Lyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.