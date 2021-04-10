Lympo (LYM) Trading Up 8.3% This Week

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. One Lympo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0527 or 0.00000088 BTC on major exchanges. Lympo has a market cap of $43.57 million and approximately $523,653.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lympo has traded 8.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lympo Coin Profile

Lympo (CRYPTO:LYM) is a coin. It was first traded on February 25th, 2019. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 coins. The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO . Lympo’s official website is lympo.io . Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lympo’s official message board is medium.com/@lympo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lympo is an Ethereum-based sports and health marketplace. Lympo's healthy lifestyle ecosystem is powered by user-generated and user-controlled sports and wellness data. LYM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Lympo's ecosystem. LYM also acts as the reward issued by market players interested in having direct access to Lympo digital fitness wallet users. There are two different types of rewards – A reward for achieving a healthy lifestyle goal, i.e. running 5 kilometres, and a reward for checking into a particular location for a specified amount of time, i.e. joining a gym class. “

Lympo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lympo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lympo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

