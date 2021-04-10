LVZ Advisors Inc. Makes New $202,000 Investment in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

LVZ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HAS. FMR LLC grew its position in Hasbro by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 395,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,685,000 after acquiring an additional 19,925 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 15,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 122.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 3rd quarter valued at $686,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

HAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $95.24 on Friday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.20 and a 1-year high of $101.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.03 and its 200-day moving average is $91.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 7.44%. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

