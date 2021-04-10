LVZ Advisors Inc. Has $332,000 Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

LVZ Advisors Inc. cut its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 44.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,094 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 7,973 shares during the quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter worth $26,000. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,488 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

FCX stock opened at $34.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.32. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $39.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -378.18 and a beta of 2.27.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $175,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,381,078.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 2,020,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total transaction of $70,558,600.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,128,794 shares of company stock worth $74,168,434. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FCX. Argus raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.38.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Story: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.