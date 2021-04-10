LVZ Advisors Inc. Has $262,000 Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

LVZ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $718,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,296,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower stock opened at $240.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $223.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.80. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $197.50 and a one year high of $272.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $106.83 billion, a PE ratio of 56.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. American Tower’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 12th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of American Tower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.55.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.