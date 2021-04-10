LVZ Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB)

LVZ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB) by 29.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,502 shares during the period. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF makes up 0.9% of LVZ Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. LVZ Advisors Inc. owned approximately 2.00% of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF worth $5,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 59,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,164 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 14,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 623.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 122,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,467,000 after buying an additional 105,348 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the period.

FLTB stock opened at $52.35 on Friday. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.71 and a 12 month high of $52.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.62.

