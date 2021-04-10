LVZ Advisors Inc. Buys 2,120 Shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

LVZ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF were worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FDVV. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Element Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 5,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDVV opened at $36.35 on Friday. Fidelity Core Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $23.76 and a 1 year high of $36.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.83.

