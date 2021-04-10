LVZ Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,261 Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

LVZ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,261 shares during the period. LVZ Advisors Inc. owned about 0.22% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,740,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,433,000 after purchasing an additional 89,068 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 720,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 380,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 376,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,050,000 after acquiring an additional 25,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 6,771.4% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 142,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,793,000 after acquiring an additional 140,101 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF stock opened at $26.62 on Friday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.21 and a 12-month high of $26.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.55.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.