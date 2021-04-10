LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Sells 20 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI reduced its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 396 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Netflix were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 411.1% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $605.00 price target on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $560.00 to $630.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $634.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $587.45.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total value of $534,657.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,028 shares of company stock valued at $2,782,466 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NFLX stock opened at $555.31 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $367.70 and a 1-year high of $593.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $245.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.57, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $526.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $517.56.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

