Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) PT Raised to C$15.00 at Raymond James

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Lundin Mining’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LUN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.80 to C$13.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lundin Mining has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$14.06.

Shares of TSE:LUN opened at C$13.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.12 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.00. The stock has a market cap of C$10.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.17. Lundin Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$5.68 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$690.15 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from Lundin Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.49%.

In other news, Senior Officer Stephen Trelawney Gatley bought 66,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$8.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$544,612.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 164,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,345,272.20.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

