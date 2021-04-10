LPL Financial LLC Sells 161 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Gartner by 7,181.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 359,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $57,527,000 after acquiring an additional 354,185 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Gartner by 358.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,309 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,229,000 after acquiring an additional 79,200 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Gartner by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 327,807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,511,000 after acquiring an additional 67,411 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Gartner by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 271,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,566,000 after acquiring an additional 57,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Gartner by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,967 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,179,000 after acquiring an additional 50,292 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $188.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.38. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.56 and a 1 year high of $191.66. The company has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gartner news, EVP Joseph P. Beck sold 4,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.40, for a total transaction of $900,651.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,166,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 44,804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.55, for a total value of $8,223,774.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,242,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,056,102.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Gartner from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on Gartner from $134.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Gartner from $145.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.00.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance; and research and analysis in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

