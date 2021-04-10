LPL Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 99.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TXG. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in 10x Genomics during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 33,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.98, for a total transaction of $5,939,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,263,342.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.63, for a total transaction of $261,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,726.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 159,416 shares of company stock valued at $28,668,414. Insiders own 13.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TXG. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.70.

10x Genomics stock opened at $194.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.18 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $173.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.41. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.70 and a 52 week high of $201.70.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($3.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($3.59). The company had revenue of $112.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.20 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 51.27% and a negative return on equity of 19.98%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products.

