LPL Financial LLC Has $939,000 Stock Holdings in SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,344 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.05% of SciPlay worth $939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in SciPlay by 313.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 150,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 114,271 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in SciPlay by 11.9% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SciPlay in the third quarter worth $333,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SciPlay by 136.3% in the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 141,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 81,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of SciPlay by 208.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 509,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,062,000 after acquiring an additional 344,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SCPL opened at $17.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.90. SciPlay Co. has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $21.74.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.09). SciPlay had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 7.36%. Equities analysts forecast that SciPlay Co. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

SCPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SciPlay from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on SciPlay from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp raised their target price on SciPlay from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 target price on shares of SciPlay in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut SciPlay from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.32.

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms worldwide. It offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

