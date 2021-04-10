LPL Financial LLC Buys 14,679 Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,255 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 14,679 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in CNX Resources by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,953 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its position in CNX Resources by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 216,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in CNX Resources by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 400,480 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,325,000 after buying an additional 50,847 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new position in CNX Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,201,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in CNX Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $966,000. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CNX shares. Bank of America started coverage on CNX Resources in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on CNX Resources from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securities downgraded CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist downgraded CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CNX Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

NYSE CNX opened at $13.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.68. CNX Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $7.97 and a twelve month high of $15.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.31 and a 200 day moving average of $11.81.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $626.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.28 million. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 83.40%. CNX Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.45) EPS. Equities analysts predict that CNX Resources Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNX Resources Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. The company produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

