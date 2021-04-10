Lori M. Henderson Sells 6,600 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) General Counsel Lori M. Henderson sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $858,066.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,205.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of MRNA opened at $140.92 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $31.71 and a one year high of $189.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.44 billion, a PE ratio of -86.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The business had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 3948.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 236.5% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 24,312,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,903,000 after purchasing an additional 17,086,635 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,476,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,202,000 after purchasing an additional 239,949 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,795,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,412,000 after purchasing an additional 761,697 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,913,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,852,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,570,000 after purchasing an additional 93,688 shares in the last quarter. 51.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on MRNA shares. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Chardan Capital increased their target price on shares of Moderna from $107.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Moderna from $169.00 to $178.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.56.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

