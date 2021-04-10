loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Receives $24.08 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.08.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Rowe started coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

LDI traded up $1.09 on Friday, hitting $22.19. 528,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 838,749. loanDepot has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $39.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.58.

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

