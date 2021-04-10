Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lloyds Banking Group plc, formerly Lloyds TSB Group plc, is a United Kingdom-based financial services company, whose businesses provide a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and a limited number of locations overseas. Headquartered in London, the company operates through three segments: UK Retail Banking, Insurance and Investments, and Wholesale and International Banking. The UK Retail Banking segment provides banking and financial services, mortgages, and private banking services. The Insurance and Investments segment offers life assurance, pensions and savings products, general insurance, and fund management services. The Wholesale and International Banking segment provides banking and related services for companies, small and medium-sized businesses, banks, and financial institutions; and asset finance to personal and corporate customers. “

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LYG. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, February 26th. Investec cut Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised Lloyds Banking Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

Lloyds Banking Group stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,588,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,095,137. Lloyds Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $2.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.87. The company has a market cap of $41.40 billion, a PE ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,542,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,383,000 after acquiring an additional 4,902,920 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,255,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,900,000 after buying an additional 2,247,723 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter valued at $3,635,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 133.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,142,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,158,000 after buying an additional 1,794,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 2,797,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after buying an additional 140,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lloyds Banking Group (LYG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.