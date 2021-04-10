LivePerson Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:LPSN)

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 1,198 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,039% compared to the average daily volume of 56 put options.

In other LivePerson news, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 12,663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total transaction of $786,245.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $247,237.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,819 shares of company stock valued at $4,520,336. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of LivePerson by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of LivePerson by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of LivePerson by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of LivePerson by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on LPSN shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of LivePerson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of LivePerson from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPSN opened at $56.83 on Friday. LivePerson has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $72.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.49 and its 200 day moving average is $59.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -30.55 and a beta of 1.34.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $102.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.15 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 35.41% and a negative return on equity of 60.48%. Equities research analysts predict that LivePerson will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

