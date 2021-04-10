Lineage Cell Therapeutics’ (LCTX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) in a research note published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LCTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an overweight rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.92.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics stock opened at $2.58 on Wednesday. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $3.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.03 million, a P/E ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 2.11.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.07% and a negative net margin of 1,001.59%. The firm had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Lineage Cell Therapeutics will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LCTX. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wealth Architects LLC bought a new stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC bought a new stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 35.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

