Liberum Capital Reiterates Hold Rating for Sanne Group (LON:SNN)

Sanne Group (LON:SNN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 610 ($7.97) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price suggests a potential downside of 8.82% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 725 ($9.47) target price on shares of Sanne Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanne Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 674 ($8.81).

SNN stock opened at GBX 669 ($8.74) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.91, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.87. Sanne Group has a 52 week low of GBX 525 ($6.86) and a 52 week high of GBX 712 ($9.30). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 598.92 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 594.91. The firm has a market cap of £993.99 million and a P/E ratio of 39.12.

In other news, insider Rupert Robson purchased 8,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 567 ($7.41) per share, with a total value of £49,998.06 ($65,322.79).

Sanne Group plc provides alternative asset and corporate administration services worldwide. The company operates through EMEA, Asia-Pacific & Mauritius, Channel Islands, and North America segments. It offers alternative asset services comprising private debt fund administration, capital markets, depositary, and loan agency and security trustee services to banks, insurance companies, and asset managers; real estate fund and corporate administration, real estate accounting, and complementary services; private equity fund administration, corporate administration, and portfolio monitoring services; and hedge fund administration services, as well as acts as an alternative investment fund manager.

