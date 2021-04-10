Liberty One Investment Management LLC Purchases 789 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 3.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 789 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WTRG. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Essential Utilities by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,447,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,818,000 after purchasing an additional 934,948 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,021,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,611,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,496,000 after buying an additional 57,246 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,307,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,121,000 after buying an additional 84,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,114,000. Institutional investors own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

NYSE:WTRG opened at $45.45 on Friday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.37 and a 12 month high of $48.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.65 and its 200 day moving average is $45.69. The company has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 25.15%. The firm had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.251 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.03%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WTRG shares. US Capital Advisors began coverage on Essential Utilities in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.