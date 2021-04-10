Liberty One Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 141.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Rollins Financial purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth about $412,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth about $755,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

DKNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist increased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $48.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of DraftKings from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of DraftKings from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. DraftKings has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.54.

DKNG stock opened at $62.31 on Friday. DraftKings Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.60 and a twelve month high of $74.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.07.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.04 million. DraftKings’s quarterly revenue was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

DraftKings Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

