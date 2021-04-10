Liberty One Investment Management LLC Has $836,000 Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVS. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVS opened at $87.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.15 and a 200-day moving average of $88.55. The company has a market cap of $200.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. Novartis AG has a one year low of $77.04 and a one year high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $3.3784 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.2%. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.69%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NVS shares. Cowen downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

