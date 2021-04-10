Liberty Oilfield Services Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:LBRT)

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders bought 9,542 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 771% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,096 call options.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LBRT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America cut Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.82.

Shares of LBRT stock opened at $10.84 on Friday. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $14.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 3.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.87 and a 200-day moving average of $10.44.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $257.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.16 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 11.01%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Oilfield Services will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Ron Gusek sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $284,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,457,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,581,809.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 31,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total transaction of $451,963.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,928,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,495,597.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,221,453 shares of company stock worth $195,495,582. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

