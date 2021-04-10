Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the blue-jean maker on Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Shares of NYSE LEVI opened at $25.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.90. The company has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of -106.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Levi Strauss & Co. has a twelve month low of $11.13 and a twelve month high of $27.30.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a positive return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Charles V. Bergh sold 84,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $2,106,915.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 864,094 shares in the company, valued at $21,636,913.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Jennifer C. Haas sold 86,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $1,944,907.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 86,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,944,907.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,424,566 shares of company stock valued at $34,635,988 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LEVI shares. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Levi Strauss & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.45.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

