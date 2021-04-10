Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Lifted to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMY) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Leonardo from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Leonardo in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Leonardo in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Leonardo in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy.

FINMY opened at $4.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Leonardo has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $4.69.

Leonardo S.p.a. engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security systems, aeronautics, space, and other businesses in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It researches, designs, develops, produces, supports, and markets a range of helicopters for commercial, public service, and security and defense applications.

