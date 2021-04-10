LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Shares Down 4.3% Following Insider Selling

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) shares fell 4.3% on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $217.77 and last traded at $219.37. 4,443 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 281,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $229.26.

Specifically, CEO Douglas R. Lebda sold 67,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.78, for a total value of $14,718,862.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 675,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,788,296.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director G Kennedy Thompson bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $276.21 per share, with a total value of $966,735.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,338,237.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

TREE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on LendingTree from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on LendingTree from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist cut their price objective on LendingTree from $335.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of LendingTree in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.31.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $245.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $288.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.10 and a beta of 1.75.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.69. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $222.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.30 million. On average, analysts anticipate that LendingTree, Inc. will post -2.65 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TREE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the fourth quarter worth $26,713,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in LendingTree in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in LendingTree in the 4th quarter worth about $430,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of LendingTree by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,008,000 after purchasing an additional 9,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

