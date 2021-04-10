Leila Alland Sells 4,000 Shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Stock

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) insider Leila Alland sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $135,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $135,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ PMVP opened at $33.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.96. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.44 and a twelve month high of $63.22.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by $4.80. On average, equities analysts predict that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PMVP. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

About PMV Pharmaceuticals

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

