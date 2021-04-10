Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Takes $63,000 Position in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,209 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in CEMEX by 27.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,151,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 251,428 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in CEMEX by 270.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,481 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 32,478 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CEMEX by 142.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,129,763 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,293,000 after purchasing an additional 6,539,626 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in CEMEX by 1.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 152,206 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in CEMEX by 218.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,554,049 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,341 shares in the last quarter. 36.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CEMEX alerts:

NYSE CX opened at $7.14 on Friday. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $7.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.47.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The construction company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. CEMEX had a negative net margin of 13.98% and a negative return on equity of 15.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CEMEX in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on CEMEX from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Exane BNP Paribas cut CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. CEMEX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.87.

CEMEX Company Profile

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX).

Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.