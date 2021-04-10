Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Takes $209,000 Position in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NRC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of National Research by 3,271.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 36,245 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of National Research by 207.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 29,041 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of National Research by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,018,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,532,000 after buying an additional 28,377 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of National Research by 158.1% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 27,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of National Research by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 691,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,552,000 after buying an additional 16,474 shares during the last quarter. 41.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NRC opened at $47.04 on Friday. National Research Co. has a 52 week low of $42.41 and a 52 week high of $60.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.70.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. National Research had a net margin of 28.79% and a return on equity of 87.53%. The firm had revenue of $34.77 million during the quarter.

In other National Research news, Director Joann M. Martin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $253,300.00. Also, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 58,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $3,156,906.06. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

National Research Corp. engages in the provision of analytics and insights that facilitate patient, employee, and customer retention. It offers solutions that address specific needs around market insight, experience, transparency, and governance for healthcare providers, payers, and other healthcare organizations.

