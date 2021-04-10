Larson Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB)

Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF stock opened at $51.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.30.

