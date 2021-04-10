Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) President Pamela Mccormack Sells 25,000 Shares

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) President Pamela Mccormack sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total value of $296,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 629,561 shares in the company, valued at $7,466,593.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:LADR opened at $11.62 on Friday. Ladder Capital Corp has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $12.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.63. The company has a current ratio of 100.91, a quick ratio of 100.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21 and a beta of 2.33.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 9.76%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is 55.17%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $39,120,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 518.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,042,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,085 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $13,295,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $11,025,000. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $7,352,000. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LADR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ladder Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Wolfe Research raised Ladder Capital from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Ladder Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Ladder Capital from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.83.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

