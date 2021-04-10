Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) President Pamela Mccormack Sells 25,000 Shares

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) President Pamela Mccormack sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total value of $296,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 629,561 shares in the company, valued at $7,466,593.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
NYSE:LADR opened at $11.62 on Friday. Ladder Capital Corp has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $12.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.63. The company has a current ratio of 100.91, a quick ratio of 100.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21 and a beta of 2.33.
Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 9.76%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $39,120,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 518.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,042,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,085 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $13,295,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $11,025,000. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $7,352,000. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts have commented on LADR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ladder Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Wolfe Research raised Ladder Capital from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Ladder Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Ladder Capital from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.83.
Ladder Capital Company Profile
Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.
