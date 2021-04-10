Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LIFZF. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $42.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Get Labrador Iron Ore Royalty alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS LIFZF opened at $29.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.61. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 52-week low of $12.24 and a 52-week high of $33.91.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes an iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and sells standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, as well as iron ore concentrate.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.