Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Price Target Raised to $40.00

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) had its price target raised by Craig Hallum from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kura Sushi USA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.20.

Shares of NASDAQ KRUS opened at $32.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $271.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.50. Kura Sushi USA has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $38.17.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $9.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 million. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 44.44% and a negative net margin of 60.53%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kura Sushi USA will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Kura Sushi USA by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Kura Sushi USA by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kura Sushi USA by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 104,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Kura Sushi USA by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Kura Sushi USA by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.31% of the company’s stock.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine through a revolving sushi service model. It operates 28 restaurants across six states. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

