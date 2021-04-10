KuCoin Token Hits Market Cap of $1.54 Billion (KCS)

KuCoin Token (CURRENCY:KCS) traded 17.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. KuCoin Token has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion and approximately $254.77 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, KuCoin Token has traded up 166.7% against the US dollar. One KuCoin Token coin can currently be bought for about $19.20 or 0.00031786 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.09 or 0.00053136 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00020757 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.22 or 0.00081485 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $371.72 or 0.00615455 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.64 or 0.00030856 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00036720 BTC.

KuCoin Token Profile

KCS is a coin. Its genesis date was September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 170,118,638 coins and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 coins. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

Buying and Selling KuCoin Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KuCoin Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

