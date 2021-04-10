Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) to report $0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the lowest is $0.02. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions posted earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.50. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $206.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.72 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 3.99%.

Several brokerages recently commented on KTOS. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 1st. B. Riley lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.90.

In related news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 1,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $41,176.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $64,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,945 shares of company stock valued at $1,468,656 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KTOS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 8.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 68,122 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 5,230 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 102.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 493,010 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,595,000 after buying an additional 250,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 9.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 116,591 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after buying an additional 10,052 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ KTOS traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $28.12. The company had a trading volume of 614,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,341. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 703.18 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.47. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 12-month low of $13.61 and a 12-month high of $34.11.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

