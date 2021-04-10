Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $968,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 246.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,535 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 250.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Savior LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 133.5% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 981.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,973 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FNDF opened at $32.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.04 and a 200-day moving average of $29.05. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $20.70 and a 1 year high of $32.91.

