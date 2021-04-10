Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $908,000 Holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF were worth $908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 77.9% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDP opened at $87.45 on Friday. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $55.90 and a 12-month high of $93.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.86 and its 200 day moving average is $86.07.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

