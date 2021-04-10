Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $786,000 Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,187 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 2,976 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,516,376 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,163,177,000 after purchasing an additional 583,234 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,991,069 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,131,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434,013 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,561,589 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $450,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009,977 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,599,258 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $393,316,000 after purchasing an additional 913,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,373,894 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $320,284,000 after purchasing an additional 757,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

LVS opened at $61.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.31 billion, a PE ratio of -62.57 and a beta of 1.35. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $40.31 and a 1-year high of $66.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.68.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The company’s revenue was down 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on LVS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $55.20 to $53.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.38.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

