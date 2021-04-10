Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,154 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 100,607 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,614,000 after buying an additional 17,479 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter worth $452,000. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,876 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter worth $545,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

NASDAQ WBA opened at $54.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.36, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.31 and a 200 day moving average of $43.95.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $32.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.16 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 39.45%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Cowen boosted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.59.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.