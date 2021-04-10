Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,155 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of URI. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 25.8% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 8,769 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 20.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,047 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 110.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 296,992 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,825,000 after purchasing an additional 155,677 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 0.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 157,798 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,536,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,810,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total value of $1,738,448.18. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,881,199.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total value of $460,895.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,647 shares in the company, valued at $5,502,315.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,571 shares of company stock worth $2,731,257. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on URI. Redburn Partners began coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. OTR Global upgraded United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on United Rentals from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.38.

Shares of URI stock opened at $324.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $311.16 and its 200 day moving average is $245.83. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.80 and a twelve month high of $341.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

