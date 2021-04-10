KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KONE Oyj engages in the elevator and escalator business, through its subsidiaries. It offers elevators, escalators, auto walks and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services under the KONE Care and KONE 24/7 Connected name as well as modernization solutions. KONE Oyj is based in Espoo, Finland. “

Get KONE Oyj alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on KNYJY. Oddo Bhf cut KONE Oyj from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. HSBC raised KONE Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of KONE Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. KONE Oyj has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of KONE Oyj stock opened at $42.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.09. KONE Oyj has a 1-year low of $27.45 and a 1-year high of $44.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.19. The company has a market capitalization of $43.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.91.

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KONE Oyj had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 33.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $2.3095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.81%.

About KONE Oyj

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. It offers elevators, escalators, auto walks, and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services under the KONE Care and KONE 24/7 Connected Services brand names; modernization solutions; and various residential solutions.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KONE Oyj (KNYJY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KONE Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KONE Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.