KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Takes $1.83 Million Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 31,904 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,833,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 17,372 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in General Motors by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 657 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,361 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in General Motors by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 14,779 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

Shares of GM stock opened at $60.16 on Friday. General Motors has a 1-year low of $20.12 and a 1-year high of $63.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.01 and its 200 day moving average is $45.56. The company has a market cap of $86.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.33. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

GM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 target price on General Motors and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on General Motors from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on General Motors from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Argus upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on General Motors from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. General Motors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.47.

In other General Motors news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 15,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $963,511.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,096,909.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 145,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $8,476,943.42. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 248,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,480,953.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,687,265 shares of company stock worth $97,013,151. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Recommended Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.