KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,336 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up 1.2% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $111.71 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $64.85 and a one year high of $112.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.78.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

