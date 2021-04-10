KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,167 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.17.

MCD stock opened at $231.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $167.85 and a one year high of $232.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $217.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

